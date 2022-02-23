news, local-news,

Funding announced in 2018 to upgrade the grandstand at Bert Gallagher Oval is finally being put to use with MidCoast Council calling for tenders. The project was first brought up by former Gloucester Shire Council mayor John Rosenbaum in 2015 with former member for Upper Hunter, Michael Johnsen announcing a $655,500 allocation for the project through the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund in October 2018. MidCoast Council put a call out for tenders in January 2022 to retrofit the grandstand with a new seating structure, allowing seating for approximately 478 people, new steps and handrails and an accessible seating area. According to council's executive manager community spaces, Dan Aldridge the tender period closed on Monday February 21 with the project expected to start in March. Dan explained that the delay in getting the project off the ground was due to the funding being approved on a basic concept and not being fully shovel ready. "It was applied for by the community and not council," Dan explained. RELATED: A grandstand for the people This meant that council needed to get all the appropriate designs and plans drawn up to meet the current grandstand requirements before a development application could be approved. "Council has absorbed the additions costs of this so that it doesn't come out of the funding," Dan said. The project is due to be built off-site and put together at the location, causing little disruption to the sporting season and should take a few months to complete. "It's a good outcome for the community and will hopefully increase more community events in the area." The extended use of the stands, being excellent seating for more than just a footy game, is also something John Rosenbaum is pretty excited about. "I believe it will be a great asset for the community," John said. "It's a welcome result to know this project will finally be completed." The field at Bert Gallagher Oval is used by the primarily by the Gloucester Rugby League Football Club but the project was supported by the Gloucester District Sports Committee, as well as Gloucester High School, Country Rugby League NSW and Church on the Hill. In the past, the grounds have been used for the annual Carols in the Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/51c3604e-3a6f-4ba3-bdc0-27293e0b95b7.jpg/r829_915_4469_2972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg