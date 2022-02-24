Floral weekend workshop was a success

news, local-news,

After being postponed from September 2020, The Gloucester Floral Art group held a wonderful workshop and demonstration on the first weekend of February. The workshop ran from Friday, February 4 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm and all day on Saturday, February 5 and from 8.30am until 12.30pm on Sunday, February 6. We were assisted financially by a $1500 grant from the Gloucester School of Arts, which can be applied for annually by any local cultural group. Our demonstrator was Mark Pampling, a master florist and winner of many awards, and an international demonstrator. There were 24 people at the workshops, including our patron and life member Margaret Higgins, president and secretary of NSW Floral Art Madha Shah, and Mary Sweeney OAM. Others traveled from Maclean, Walcha, Sydney and Bowral, and local members all enjoyed the country scenery at the Gloucester Showgrounds, easy parking and local hospitality. The luncheon pavilion was full of wonderful flowers and amazing creations. Our members provided lunches and lots of cooking for morning teas.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/6a497540-515f-4e43-b84f-3f4995b2b9fd.jpg/r116_315_2016_1389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg