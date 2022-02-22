news, local-news,

Applications for MidCoast Council's community donations funding, and the heritage funding program are now open. The annual donations program offers up to $2000, or up to $10,000 over a two-year period, towards establishing self-sustaining activities under the seed funding program. While the heritage funding program, jointly funded by council and the NSW Government, offers assistance of up to $2000, and in some special cases grants of up to $5000 to assists owners of heritage buildings and places in the Mid Coast bring them back to their former glory. "Active community groups and the tireless work of their members are vital to the wellbeing of our community," mayor Claire Pontin said. "The helping hand MidCoast Council can provide through the community donations program is one way we can assist the community. "It's always encouraging to see the vast range of innovative projects these small amounts of money can help fund, and the positive difference they can make." Applications for community donations funding close on Sunday, March 13, while applications for heritage funding close on Monday, April 18. The local heritage fund focuses on preserving the region's heritage and creating sympathetic renovations and improvements to our buildings and places. "We've seen some incredible restoration projects come to life through this initiative since its inception in 2017, and we're excited to again open up this funding opportunity," mayor Pontin said. As part of the application process, eligible property owners must demonstrate their contribution to the project, as the grant cannot make up more than 50 per cent of the total project cost. Find the funding criteria and application forms at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/grants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/376b46c1-a966-433e-86d1-093e5ed9224a.JPG/r12_281_4860_3020_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

MidCoast Council grant applications open for community projects and heritage property owners