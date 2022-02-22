news, local-news,

It's full steam ahead for two roadwork projects to improve the Bucketts Way, as part of a major program to create a safer road network between the Gloucester region, the Northern Tablelands and the Pacific Highway, Newcastle. Works to provide a northbound overtaking lane are in progress about a kilometre south of Allworth Road. The project will include road pavement construction, stormwater drainage upgrades and bitumen sealing. Line marking and guardrails will be installed, together with fencing and a culvert road crossing for the protection of koalas. These works should finish mid-April, weather permitting. Next up in works on The Bucketts Way are improvements near Stony Creek between Baldy Knob Road and Forest Glen Road. The works will start with clearing of vegetation and stormwater drainage. The road will be widened and bitumen sealed, with line-marking and guardrails installed to complete the job. Work is expected to be complete in December, weather permitting. There may be slight delays and occasional night works. The Bucketts Way Route Access Strategy - Stage 1 is a joint project, funded by the Federal Government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program, the NSW Government's Restart NSW Fund and MidCoast Council's Regional Roads Rehabilitation Capital Works Program. Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the road provides a vital connection for residents, motorists and freight. "These improvements will mean safer and smoother journeys for all road users, while creating more opportunities for regional development by upgrading the region's road links," Mr Layzell said. Council's Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services Rob Scott said the upgrades are in full swing. "Giving road users a better and safer driving experience on The Bucketts Way is a priority for us," said Mr Scott. For more information about roadworks projects taking place across the Mid Coast, or to search for roadworks near you, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/e4882d43-1e54-4f20-8382-3830169d50c6_rotated_270.jpg/r0_231_3468_2190_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

More improvement to start on the Bucketts Way south