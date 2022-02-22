news, local-news,

Gloucester road users are set to benefit from a safer and smoother road as rehabilitation works are scheduled for Gloucester Tops Road at Faulkland. The repair works to a one kilometre section of road will take place approximately 3.5 kilometres from the intersection with The Bucketts Way. The project will include stabilising the existing pavement and application of a bitumen surface, removing a small landslip and cleaning the table drains on both sides of the road. Road users are asked to remain alert to changed traffic conditions as traffic flow will be managed via traffic lights for the course of the works. Funded by MidCoast Council general revenue, the rehabilitation project was due to begin on Wednesday, February 16, and will take approximately three to four weeks to complete, weather permitting. For more information on the work we're doing across the MidCoast road network, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Roads

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/af522d3a-9953-47ac-8e88-a1529127bab8.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

MidCoast Council to begin rehabilitation work on Gloucester Tops Road