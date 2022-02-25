news, local-news,

Nabiac market Saturday, February 26 Local producers supply quality fresh food at the Nabiac Farmers Market. Locally grown organic veggies, free range eggs, local fruits, cakes, chocolates, gingerbread, olive products, honey, natural skin care, gourmet goodies, wines, sourdough bread, a variety of plants, locally made crafts, gifts for friends and family, seedlings, chooks and more. Bring a friend and come along for a bite to eat, a chat and enjoy an old-fashioned shopping experience at the Nabiac Showground from 8am to noon. Entry is free. Bush Poetry Saturday February 26 Gloucester Rotary Club's annual fundraiser is back on at the Gloucester Saleyards. Bush poetry is verse with regular rhyme and rhythm, best heard recited rather than read. It can be long or short but it always tells a story with a distinct and satisfying conclusion. Bring a comfy cushion, something to eat and drink for an event like no other in Gloucester. Tickets via Trybooking or at Bowe and Lidbury. The event kicks off at 6pm. Gloucester Gallery To Sunday, February 27 Old Bar artist, Christine Onward's exhibition, Magical Journeys is at Gloucester Gallery. She creates whimsical artworks inspired by her dreams and past experiences. Her paintings embody her passion for fantasy and storytelling, and convey an extraordinary sense of optimism and sensibility. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm, and Sunday 10am to 1pm. Christine is there every Tuesday and Wednesday. Next @ Gloucester Gallery Thursday, March 3 - Sunday, March 27 Gloucester's Dimity Bowden debuts at the Gloucester Gallery with her 'Choose Your Own Adventure' art exhibition. Dimity proudly presents a collection of work which embodies her affinity for colour, her adventurous spirit and her need for exploration. We are thrilled to showcase her work. The gallery is open Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm, and Sunday 10am to 1pm. Entry is free.

WHAT'S ON What's On: Your events guide for the Mid North Coast