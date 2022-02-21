Picnic carnival is a splash

news, local-news,

Held at Gloucester pool on Saturday February 19, the event saw 80 competitive swimmers entered from 11 different clubs around the Mid Coast region and beyond. Families travelled in from Crescent Head, Wauchope, Taree, Forster, Stroud, Raymond Terrace, Wallsend, Wingham, Kempsey to spend the day in a little friendly competition with the Gloucester team. The carnival was for young and old, with swimmers taking part from ages ranging from five years to 67 years. There were many amazing performances throughout the competition with some smashing personal bests recorded. It was also great to see so many first time carnival swimmers attend the event and the club hopes to see them all return next year. The Gloucester swimmers represented the club with excellent sportsmanship that they should be proud of. All of the hard work and training certainly showed with the amazing results achieved. The Gloucester picnic carnival would not be possible without the help sponsorship from local businesses including Killer Graffix, Gloucester Community Shop, Gloucester Outdoor Solutions, Calco Surveyors, Ray White Gloucester, Water N Tipper Hire, Gloucester Medico, Gloucester Dental, Greg Forbes Automotive, Bucketts Building Supplies, Matts Mobile Auto Electrical, Rob Moore and Associates, and Gloucester Laundromat. The Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club thanks them all for their support especially after the last couple of hard years. The club would like to say a big 'thank you' to all the parents who volunteered their time to help set up and help put on the day of the carnival. Without their help days like this would not be possible. Seeing all the kids with huge smiles on their faces all day certainly makes it worthwhile.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/f4ebbfde-4e77-40ed-b68e-1589c4cb380c.JPG/r5_0_1858_1047_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg