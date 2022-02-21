Sate's big win in veterans golf

news, local-news,

A relatively new arrival at Gloucester, Peter Sate, fulfilled the promise those close to him knew he had by turning in a good round for a win for the Gloucester Veteran Golf Club on Tuesday (February 15). The day itself was fine, warm with partly cloudy conditions for a good-sized field. There was just a light breeze to take the edge off the day. The event was an Individual Stroke and Putting competition sponsored by Phil Hawkins. The winner was Peter Sate, who scored a net 69 three strokes ahead of his nearest rival. Ian Maggs' net 72 gave him the runners up guernsey for the day. Balls were won by Steve Kriss 74, Peter Buettel and Derek Bardwell 75 and Col Ware 76. Nearest-to-the-pins were won by Steve Hurworth at the 4th and 13th holes and by Tony Burnet who was just 206 cm away from the holes at the 6th and 15th holes. The top putter on the day was Brian McInnes with a miserly 27 putts. On Tuesday February 22, the Gloucester vets will be playing a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford sponsored by Ros and Peter McIntyre and the following Tuesday there will be a Two-Person Ambrose in an event sponsored by Elaine and Bill Murray and known as the 'Beginners Day. designed to encourage new players to experience the joys of golf at the Gloucester course.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/4afc3c89-d51e-44fe-bc1d-197b9092e67c.jpg/r7_37_3297_1896_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg