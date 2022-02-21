Bumper Ambrose golf at the club

news, local-news,

There were 68 golfers out on the paddock at the Gloucester Golf Club on Saturday (February 19) for the Rob Moore sponsored Four Person Ambrose. The weather was kind also with a mild cloudy day and hardly enough rain to be noticed. The event was a Four Person Ambrose and the winning team comprised William Wright, Bob Kirkup, J Laurie and Alan Andrews whose 581/2 net was just short of a stroke ahead of runners up Stacey Groves, Luke Link, Paul Wenham and Kyran Laurie scoring an even 59 net. In third place were Brian McInnes, Nathan McInnes, Shane Crichton and Roy Crichton with their 59.63 net. Balls were won by four additional teams first of which was that of Steve Macdonald, Paul Garland, Peter Bignall and one other with a net 61.25. They were followed by J Moore, J Personworld, S Moore and R Little 61.5; next were Jamie Andrews, Mitch Andrews, Ryan Yates and Brian Barlow 69.5. Ian Keast, Eric Barlow, Tony Middlebrook and Andrew Lanehan 69.63 won a ball each. Nearest-to-the-Pins were won at the 4th and 13th holes by Paul Blanch and Peter Bignall. At the 6th and 15th holes Rob Moore and G Clarke did the job. The long drives were won by Steve Macdonald, G Clarke and J Personworld. The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday February 18 was won by Arthur Poynting with 17 Stableford points. Ball winners were Jim Dunn, Denver Webb and Rob Moore 16; and Phil Hawkins, Peter Buettel and Gary Peters 15 on a count back from the field. On Saturday 26 February, Gloucester golfers are playing an Individual Stableford sponsored by Helloworld Travel Gloucester and the following week there is the club's Monthly Medal an Individual Stroke event sponsored by the Arkwood family.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/032670e3-5f4f-43d1-b8da-3f936daa1d99.jpeg/r0_150_2048_1307_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg