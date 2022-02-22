news, local-news,

Before Stephen Hurworth was named the Gloucester Bowling Club's Men's Minor winner, there was a great week of play. Thursday (February 17) had another good roll up of 30 players. The games were played in extreme heat but this did not effect the quality of the bowling displayed. A big welcome to Denver Webb who made his debut as a bowler. The money winners on the day were Max Stevens- Gordon Pritchard- John Andrews. Results were: Max Stevens, Gordon Pritchard and John Andrews defeated Alec Laurie, Steve Kriss and Andrew Henderson 27-12 (20+15) Tom Allardice, Ken Bryant and Bruce Wilson defeated Bruce Fraser, Paul Sheridan and Don Mehieloff 24-12 (19+12) Terry Carson, Gary Spokes and Allan Rose defeated Harry Cox, Chris Pritchard and Robert Hayes 21-14 (16+7) Peter Jones, George Wisemantel and Kevin Burley defeated Tony Tersteeg, Vic Hebblewhite and Luis Urby 26-18 (15+8) Rob Bowden, Peter Sansom and Bob Chalmers defeated Denver Webb, Stephen Hurworth and Kevin Everett 22-19 (15+3) Saturday morning's mixed bowls on February 19 was washed out, however Saturday afternoon Men's Minor Singles Semi Finals proceeded. Both games were played in ideal conditions with the rain holding off. The quality of bowls displayed throughout this competition has been outstanding with most games going down to the wire. Congratulations to all. Results were: Terry Carson defeated Bob Newitt 31-27 Stephen Hurworth defeated Kevin Burley 31-25 Sunday (February 20) was the Men's Minor Singles final A good crowd turn out for an early start, which was played in ideal conditions. Congratulations to the winner, Stephen Hurworth. Stephen Hurworth defeated Terry Carson 31-6

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/0ee654c4-0479-436c-9f0e-5e425b77e435_rotated_90.jpg/r0_465_3024_2174_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hurworth takes men's minor singles bowls title