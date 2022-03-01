news, local-news,

The number of participants doubled at the second come and try junior rugby league day held at Gloucester's Bert Gallagher Field. This is part of Group Three Junior Rugby League's Project Magpie, which aims at reinvigorating the code at junior level in the town and will hopefully result in Gloucester teams again playing in the Group Three Junior League competitions. A strong contingent of budding young Magpies girls and boys swooped onto the Gallagher Field. The kids were excited so see what was in store for them for the second NSWRL session and they weren't disappointed. NSWRL staff had set up some basic tackle technique, ground skills, hit and bump pad drills and some mini games. One of Gloucester's notable rugby league identities, Toby Wilson, was an interested spectator at the ground. Toby said it was so wonderful to see the young Magpies on the field passing, running and kicking the ball around, something which he has seen over many decades in the valley. The next step is to review the ages of players and then set up registration links and dates. "The players are itching to get out there and get their boots and mouth guards ready for the season,'' Group Three Junior League president Warren Blissett said. "A couple of mums and dads are keen to put their hand up for mini coaching roles with two per team aleasts the ideal number. Luke Blyton and Jason Boorer are ready to run with a mod team, so all is looking well for the Magpies to fly in 2022. "We have identified at least two referees who will be out in the middle ready to get a few kilometres under their belts. We are still looking for hopefully two first aid officers to get on board as 'Green Shirts'.'' If anyone has a senior first aid certificate or CPR, contact Warren Blissett on 0400 819 367 for details on how. Mr Blissett explained Munchkin League will also be running during the season for players aged 3 to 5 years. This is a fun filled program for the little ones with plenty of laughs to be had. More information to come on this program soon. The group is also looking to start a tackle competition for girls in the under 10, 12, 14s and 16s divisions this season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/3f94ae1a-5077-4daf-a9d6-86526d0795e6.jpg/r408_77_1236_545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Group Three Junior Rugby League's Project Magpie in Gloucester gets lift off