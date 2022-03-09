news, local-news,

Gloucester Hospital is set to get an influx of graduate nurses and midwives at some point this year. Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell made the announcement in February that his electorate was due to onboard 23 graduates, many of whom had already started. Mr Layzell said the graduates have already contributed to the COVID-19 workforce response while still students. "Over the past few months, many of these nurses have been hard at work in our district's vaccination and testing clinics," Mr Layzell said. "They have done an exceptional job and we are so thankful for their ongoing commitment to our community." However, Gloucester's portion of graduates haven't arrived as of yet. According to a spokesperson for Hunter New England Local Health District some of the graduates will be spending time in multiple locations. "Some graduate nurses will rotate across several facilities in the Lower Mid North Coast, including Gloucester Hospital, at some point during the year," the spokesperson said. The ones that are due to come to Gloucester are set to complete a rotation at Manning Hospital before making their way here, which is expected to be later in the year. Around the state, more than 2800 graduate nurses and midwives will start work in 130 NSW public hospitals and health facilities this year in a major boost for the NSW health system. Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said more than 40 per cent of the graduates will be working in rural and regional areas of NSW. "Around 1200 of these fantastic new graduate nurses and midwives will soon be working on the frontline in our regional emergency departments, maternity wards and community teams, making a huge difference in the bush," Mrs Taylor said. "As someone who got my start in a regional hospital, I know the skills and experience they gain will set them up for success into their future nursing career." "These graduates join us at an incredibly challenging time. We thank them, and all of our nurses, for their contributions to support the health system and the people of NSW."

