news, local-news,

A photo of two kangaroos on a beach at Crowdy Bay National Park has made it onto billboards in London, Paris and New York. Taken by Mark Fitz Photography for Destination Barrington Coast, the shot is part of Tourism Australia's $40 million 'Come and Say G'day - Don't Go Small' international campaign launched to encourage travellers to book their next big holiday to Australia. The decision to use the image at Crowdy Bay National Park was to showcase the lesser known, but equally spectacular experiences and destinations, Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said. As of Monday, February 14, the image features at Piccadilly Lights in London, which is the largest advertising display site in Europe, and Times Square in New York City. It is being rolled out in the United States, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Canada. Ms Harrison said the campaign will run across TV, print, digital and social channels in key markets and feature some of Australia's most iconic destinations and experiences. "Don't Go Small. Go Australia is about reminding travellers - whether they are dreaming of discovery or looking for relaxation - Australia is the perfect destination for an epic adventure," Ms Harrison said. Ms Harrison said Australia is known for its amazing icons such as the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru, and Sydney Harbour Bridge, however the latest campaign is to showcase the less known, but equally spectacular places. "Now is the time to remind the world of these things as well as showcase a number of our less known but equally spectacular experiences and destinations." Mark Fitz, the man behind the lens, said seeing his image on billboards across the world feels 'surreal'. "It's quite a special photo for me. I photographed it when I was visiting for a project with the MidCoast Council/Barrington Coast. We got to the beach just before sunrise, it was raining but we decided to wait and see what the weather would do,'' he said.. "Thankfully our patience paid off. The sun came out and we were treated to a fantastic morning with some really friendly kangaroos that came down and hung out on the beach for quite a while. "Crowdy Head is particularly special as there's not many places in Australia where kangaroos come right down to the beach like they do there. Hopefully it'll encourage lots of people to come to Australia and see just how special it is here." Harrington Crowdy Head Chamber of Commerce vice-president and Harrington businessman, Mike Parsons, said to have the area represented on a global scale is 'sensational'. "It is 'spot X', we prefer to keep it a secret but also happy to share it with the rest of the world. "Our local business community in particular have suffered enormously, highlighted by the bush fires and the drought, so any exponential visitors to the area would certainly be welcomed," Mr Parsons said. "This is just another indication of the success of the Barrington Coast trademark, despite some local residents not appreciating the title, it is about extending our area and communicating to the visitors of our location. "The recognition is an undeniable success." MidCoast Council's manager of economic growth and development, Deb Tuckerman, said the image was commissioned by Destination Barrington Coast to promote the region and was passed onto Tourism Australia in January 2019 for any potential use. "Seeing it used in a major campaign in such iconic placements is a real thrill," Ms Tuckerman said. "Featuring at sites as significant as Times Square, it's clear that MidCoast is well and truly on the map and this is really uplifting news for locals, especially small business owners, after a tough few years.'' Ms Tuckerman said building awareness and driving visitation to the Barrington Coast is crucial, particularly on the back of fires, floods and COVID restrictions. "It's hoped this campaign and the spotlight on our region will complement our own destination marketing activities and continue to drive the visitor economy for the MidCoast Council area." Tourism Australia chief marketing officer, Susan Coghill, said the international campaign is about inspiring tourists to not only book a holiday to Australia but to fill their itinerary with all that is on offer. "The new campaign shows travellers what they've been missing in Australia - the vast landscapes, our world-famous icons and the epic adventures," Ms Coghill said. "We also considered the popular destinations and cities which have been impacted the most by the pandemic and put them in the spotlight." Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said Tourism Australia had been prepared to ramp up its international marketing efforts once the border re-opening was announced. "The world has been waiting two years to get down under for a holiday and our latest ad campaign will remind them of what they've been missing," Mr Tehan said. "After COVID-19, the world is looking forward to taking a holiday and we want that holiday to be in Australia. "This new campaign is just the first step."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/7336fe8d-1eca-4054-a451-3813367041b0.JPG/r0_80_4000_2340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A photo of kangaroos at Crowdy Bay National Park is the focus of Tourism Australia's latest $40 million international campaign Sarah Chalmers