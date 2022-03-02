news, local-news,

It's time to put your knowledge to good use and support the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service with the Gloucester Support Group ready to run its annual St Patrick's Day trivia night. The group runs three fundraising activities each year which kicks off with the much-loved fun night of themed trivia, due to take place on Saturday, March 19 at the Gloucester Golf Club. Like many organisations that rely heavily of community fundraising, COVID has impacted the support group's ability to run events over the past couple of years. According to the group's treasurer Jo Fitzpatrick, it's been support from groups like the Gloucester Community Shop, the Gloucester Rotary Club, and community members that has been vitally important during the COVID period. "It's been a struggle but we're really thankful for the continue support," Jo said. "Rotary has donated $5000, the community shop has given $15,000 over the past six months, and community members are donating through their Regional Bank accounts." After being able to run only one fundraiser last year, a dinner auction held in the latter part of 2021 before COVID restrictions retightened, the group is pretty excited about the trivia night. "It's a fun night supporting a vital free service for the community," Jo said - a service that has already been to Gloucester several times this year. Many Gloucester residents, like the support group committee members, either know someone who has needed the helicopter or have needed it themselves. "I had to use the service during the 2019/2020 bushfires," Jo said. She was airlifted from near Giro while working as a volunteer firefighter. "Without the helicopter, people won't get the medical service they need." The helicopters operate from Newcastle, Tamworth and Lismore, providing emergency aeromedical services with an experienced operational team ready to respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It's an integral link in the NSW emergency care chain. RELATED: Service is a lifesaver As the service is free, it relies on donations, and support groups like the one in Gloucester are important in keeping the service operating in the region. "The community has really stuck by us. We wouldn't be a support group without the community," Jo said. The trivia night is a team event with tables of 10 up for grabs at $10 per person. There are eight rounds of trivia and fines dished out to help raise more money. There are prizes for best dressed and best table decorations around the St Patrick's theme. Attendees can bring their own nibbles or purchase dinner from the bistro. Tickets can be pre-purchased at Gloucester Furniture One on Church Street up until Thursday March 17. Doors open at 6.30pm with the trivia starting at 7pm. For more information, contact Lorraine Groves on 0427 581 904. Future fundraisers include a dinner auction on Saturday, September 24 and a golf day on Friday November 25. The golf event is replacing the annual toy raffle. The group has decided to try something new that can't be impacted by COVID, and given that golf has been able to avoid most COVID restrictions, it seemed like an excellent choice.

