news, local-news,

Dungog's spectacular ridgetop trails, linking the Dungog Common to the iconic Barrington Tops, is on the move thanks to recent federal funding. The $837,000 of project support from the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program will allow Ride Dungog to collaborate with the community and key stakeholders on the planning and development of more than 25 kilometres of new trails. Ride Dungog president Chloe Chick said the increasing demand for multi-use recreational trails would stimulate more service and business opportunities for the local area. "We want the community to come together to develop this great tourism project," Ms Chick said. "With the region hard hit by drought, bushfires, floods and the pandemic, we believe there are significant opportunities to boost our local economy through the tourism and jobs that will be created. "In addition, opening up this access to our beautiful ridgetops will provide positive health and wellbeing outcomes for the entire community," she said. Federal member for Lyne, David Gillespie said the funding will directly benefit the region's tourism and hospitality sector. "An increase in recreational trail development will mean Dungog Shire can significantly broaden its tourism appeal, by tapping into the trail-based tourism and events market," Dr Gillespie said. "Dungog Shire is set to become an economically and environmentally sustainable trails destination, offering diverse and immersive trail experiences that will open up the World Heritage listed Barrington Tops National Park to many more visitors and locals."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/9d4d01b0-e4af-4044-9fbd-198bf39a070c.JPG/r7_0_2993_1687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Ride Dungog gets Black Summer Bushfire Recovery grant funding to build ridgetop trails