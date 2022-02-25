news, local-news,

Gloucester's Tayla Predebon will start in the front row for the Sydney Roosters in Sunday's NRLW opening round against defending premiers Brisbane at Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium. This will be the Gloucester product's debut in the competition. Predebon, who started playing rugby league while attending Gloucester High School, was signed by the Roosters last year for the competition that initially was to kickoff in November. However, this was delayed by COVID restrictions. Sunday will be the start of the 2021 premiership, with the 2022 competition to be played later this year. Predebon, who represented NSW Country last year, previously played with the Central Coast Roosters in the NSW Women's Premiership. Six sides will contest the NRLW, with the addition of Newcastle, Parramatta and the Gold Coast. New Zealand has withdrawn. Sunday's game will be part of a triple-header at Newcastle and will kickoff at 1.50pm.

