A brave bushwalk in soggy, muddy conditions

On Saturday (February 19), eight hardy members of the Gloucester Environment Group braved the morning rain and travelled to the southern side of the Barrington Tops National Park to tackle the Rocky Crossing Track. We began our eight kilomtere walk at Williams Top and after a steep downhill section the track levelled out as we passed through beautiful subtropical rainforest. Our first breather was beside the Williams River at Rocky Crossing which is often a good spot for a swim, however the river was swollen and fast flowing after plenty of rain and no one was prepared to risk being swept downstream. As we continued our trek, we encountered many old growth eucalyptus trees that had evaded to loggers in past years and marvelled at strangler figs that were doing their thing on several doomed trees. Lower down we observed lots of fungi, moss and ferns doing well in the moist conditions. As we progressed the track deteriorated and, in some places, we slogged through mud and slush. The other issue was the fact that several of the old wooden bridges over the creeks were out of service and we had to find other ways to cross. Perhaps National Parks and Wildlife Service might find something in its next budget to replace these broken structures, which appear to have been in poor repair for some time. We paused for lunch and a rest at the Pool of Reflections although there were few reflections to be seen because of the churning swollen river. The walk ended at the Blue Gum loop. It was a great day out and thankfully the rain stayed away. Bushwalks, which are held every month, are open to all members, and details are on our Facebook page

