Meet the leads of Mamma Mia!: Sam and Sky

news, local-news,

The Manning River Times asked the lead cast members of Taree Art's Council's upcoming production Mamma Mia! - The Musical about their experience playing their roles, how they have prepared and what inspires them. Simon Chivers plays the roll of Sam, one of Sophie's 'potential fathers', and Alex Blenkin plays the role of Sky, Sophie's fiancé. Please tell us about your character? Simon (Sam): Sam is New York architect who made a mess of true love 21 years ago and hopes this invitation is a chance to rewind the clock. Alex (Sky): Sky is a young traveller who made his way to the Greek islands on holiday only to meet Sophie and fall madly in love with her. He helps out at Donna's taverna and is a general handyman. Related: Cast of Mammia Mia! are thrilling in rehearsal What attracted you to the role? Simon (Sam): Sam sings some beautiful songs! He is also a bit of a serious character who feels the frustration of being so close to love, but yet so far. Alex (Sky): I liked Sky because he is the young romantic male lead! What do you think the audience will relate to most about his journey? Simon (Sam): Enduring love! Messing things up and getting a second chance. Alex (Sky): The nerves of starting the rest of your life with your soul mate. How are you preparing for the performance? Simon (Sam): Loving twice-weekly rehearsals with the tremendous cast! Preparation also requires reflection on the motivations and intentions of Sam for each scene. Occasionally, Sam is on stage silent and reflecting, and the songs Sam sings come from different places in the heart. Oh, and Sam speaks with an American accent, which requires practice and close regard to the script. Alex (Sky): Lots of singing. In the car, shower, at home... and cardio. What are you enjoying most about the rehearsal process? Simon (Sam): Being with the inspiring and talented cast has been a real joy. It's been a long process, interrupted by COVID restrictions, and yet the cast and crew have maintained tremendous energy and focus. Alex (Sky): Rehearsing with such a talented and professional cast. It's incredible the amount of hidden talent we have in the Manning Valley. What is your background in theatre? Simon (Sam): Many years of musical theatre and drama in Sydney and Newcastle. Five years employed as a professional actor. Alex (Sky): I've done a few Taree Arts Council shows, including The Full Monty, Cabaret, and Les Misérables where I played Marius. What do you love about performing on stage? Simon (Sam): The interaction with others on stage. The feeling of becoming someone else and telling their story. Creating another world. Alex (Sky): It's a rush like no other, there's nothing like live theatre and watching it let alone performing. It is an experience everyone should have. Who inspires you? Simon (Sam): Stephen Sondheim, Michael Caine, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Alec Guinness, Judi Dench... the list goes on! The is so much talent out there and so many opportunities to be inspired. Alex (Sky): My parents, my teachers, and anyone who can perform an entire show without forgetting a line or step! What do you think is the appeal of Mamma Mia! - The Musical? Simon (Sam): The timeless delight of ABBA's music, woven into a delightful story that explores love, friendship and understanding oneself. Alex (Sky): Everybody knows at least some of the music so that's a start, and the general vibe of the show is joyful and uplifting. What is your favourite scene of the show (without giving too much away!)? Simon (Sam): When Donna sings to her daughter, Sophie - Slipping through my Fingers. Alex (Sky): The beach scene! It was scary for me but I'm very proud of what we came up with! Thank you, Simon and Alex. Mamma Mia! opens at the Manning Entertainment Centre on March 11 and continues to March 27, with shows on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and also matinees on the weekends. Book line at themec.com.au or phone 6592 5466 during box office hours, 10am to 1pm Tuesdays to Fridays.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/e23f333a-437a-4cf7-a29b-91ab4dd294c3.jpg/r9_0_1919_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Meet the leads of Mamma Mia!: Sam and Sky