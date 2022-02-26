Meet the leads of Mamma Mia!: Donna and Sophie

news, local-news,

The Manning River Times asked the lead cast members of Taree Art's Council's upcoming production Mamma Mia! - The Musical about their experience playing their roles, how they have prepared and what inspires them. To kick off the series, we start with the two female leads, Jessie Davidson, who plays Donna, and Samantha Hancock who plays Sophie, Donna's daughter. Please tell us about your character? Jessie (Donna): Donna Sheridan is a hard working, feisty, self reliant free spirit. She's a woman who was left to her own devices from a young age. She is the mother of Sophie and the love-interest of the 'three possible fathers'. She is a strong woman with fire in her soul, yet is hopeful, romantic, intelligent and has a zest for life. Samantha (Sophie): I play the young bride-to-be, Sophie Sheridan. She invites three of her mother's old flames to her wedding in hopes of finding out who her father is, so he might walk her down the aisle. What attracted you to the role? Jessie (Donna): I first saw the stage show of Mamma Mia! in my early teens In my birthplace of Melbourne. I had watched the role of Donna and imagined how much fun it would be playing the leading lady and getting to wear all that lycra and sing and dance all those songs! I'm a huge ABBA fan and have been signing these tunes into a hair brush since I could talk, so to now be doing it on a stage in front of a real audience, (not just my Mum) is quite a thrill! Samantha (Sophie): I feel like I am mostly playing myself when I was 20, as a fun-loving free spirit. It's nice to rekindle that youthful personality of being so optimistic, passionate, and completely in love. As a bonus, Sophie sings most of my all-time favourite ABBA tunes! What do you think the audience will relate to most about the character's journey? Jessie (Donna): Donna's journey is one of bravery and facing your fears, which I think a lot of people can relate to; fears of what people may think and fears of abandonment. It's about accepting the past and having the courage to move forward. This story also empowers women, and portrays true friendship; friends who would do anything to help you through hard times, to remind you who you are when you are sinking in despair, and to show you you've got this. Samantha (Sophie): I think people will be able to relate to her Sophie's desire to discover more about herself by finding the truth about her family. As she does so, she learns unexpected things about herself along the way. How are you preparing for the performance? Jessie (Donna): Keeping fit! A big role requires a lot of stamina. I've been doing a lot of swimming, which has helped keep me strong and energised and has also helped strengthen my lungs and improve breathing techniques in preparation for some huge vocal performances. Samantha (Sophie): I try to take good care of my physical and mental health every day because as a vocal, drama and musical theatre teacher, I tend to be my own worst critic. But luckily I have incredibly encouraging friends, students, and cast mates who support me through rehearsals as I work to improve my acting, dancing and singing skills. What are you enjoying most about the rehearsal process? Jessie (Donna): The chance to work amongst such talent. Experiencing growth as a performer, thanks to the guidance of the amazing director and vocal director, I've developed my character and voice in a way I never thought possible. The cast and crew are such a lovely, positive and supportive bunch and rehearsals are a hoot! I'll definitely be sad when it all comes to end. Samantha (Sophie): Definitely the people I get to perform alongside. Everyone wants to see each other succeed, and their encouragement and kindness is so appreciated. What is your background in theatre? Jessie (Donna): Mamma Mia! will be my third show in my adult life. Starting my acting debut with the Pappinbarra Players in 2019, I then went on to score a leading role as the loud and vivacious bohemian 'Oz' in The Port Macquarie Players Theatre 2021 production of We Will Rock You. Although fresh to the theatre scene, I'm no stranger to the stage or engaging audiences; I've been hosting trivia events, open mics, games nights and parties around the country since my early twenties. Samantha (Sophie): I have performed hundreds of times as a member of choirs in venues around the world, but never as a lead in a musical. I have loved being music director for Aladdin Jr at Stacey Lee's Centre Stage in Taree, but I'm so excited to be on the other side of the curtain this time! What do you love about performing on stage? Jessie (Donna): I love the teamwork aspect of performance. There is so much that goes into it. What you as a viewer see on stage is a real-time combined effort of many departments put together. Everyone's piece of the puzzle is crucial. I love how it develops self confidence and expression and who doesn't love the buzz of adrenaline right before stepping out onto the stage!? Samantha (Sophie): I think everyone will agree the adrenaline rush is incredible. But for me, the journey of discovering and learning to appreciate my own performance abilities has been my favourite part of all this. Who inspires you? Jessie (Donna): My Mum. A lot like Donna, she's strong, brave, determined, and has always encouraged and supported me to get out there and experience the most out of life. Samantha (Sophie): Honestly, my students inspire me more than anyone. I get to teach and nurture such incredibly talented young theatre stars. Seeing them persevere through all these recent hardships and finally get to perform Aladdin on stage; they just blew me away with their resilience and outstanding performance abilities even at such a young age. What do you think is the appeal of Mamma Mia! - The Musical? Jessie (Donna): The music! ABBA is timeless for a reason - it's pure joy every single time, yet their lyrics are vulnerable and meaningful. The story also shatters traditional norms and society's expectations of what a woman and mother should be. Samantha (Sophie): Who could not love performing ABBA songs set on a Greek island during a wedding in the 80s? But I'm biased as Mamma Mia is my favourite jukebox musical of all time. What is your favourite scene of the show (without giving too much away!)? Jessie (Donna): Sophie's hens' night and Super Trooper. Where Donna finally comes alive, she has fun with her besties and you get to see the Dynamos in full force. The audience will be dazzled and won't be able to stop smiling. Samantha (Sophie): The most physically demanding but most exhilarating part of the show is the climax of act one, which is a collection of five songs in a row at Sophie's bachelorette party. The rollercoaster of emotions and dramatic build-up is amazing to perform with the entire cast on stage. Thank you, Jessie and Samantha. Mamma Mia! opens at the Manning Entertainment Centre on March 11 and continues to March 27, with shows on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and also matinees on the weekends. Book line at themec.com.au or phone 6592 5466 during box office hours, 10am to 1pm Tuesdays to Fridays.

