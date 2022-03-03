Striking flowers and gardening tips shared

news, local-news,

Gloucester Garden Club met on Wednesday at Betawynd Park, Bruce Barnes' garden. The wet weather held off just long enough to enjoy his rambling country garden, set amongst four and a half acres of the original 186 bought by his father under the Soldier Settler Scheme after the second World War. In the beginning, his parents ran dairy cattle, first Jerseys then Friesians, supplying milk to the local area. Before long, Gloucester was included in the Sydney Milk Zone, and the market opened up much wider. The bulk of the farm was sold off to a neighbour many years ago after which his parents built a brick home with beautiful views back across the Gloucester River flats towards town. In the back area of the garden is a large pond which was originally a quarry pit, supplying gravel to the council for repairing the then gravelled Bucketts Way. Bruce eventually had the accumulation of silt and leaf matter cleaned out of the quarry. This resulted in many tons of soil for all the raised garden beds which today meander around the acreage, filled with natives and exotics, encouraging the birds and wildlife. Thank you Bruce for again inviting us into your garden. During the morning there were demonstrations of propagation methods by Peter Hazell and Roslyn McIntyre. Now, coming into autumn, is the time to take cuttings, always a good idea in view of the upcoming frosts. With a bit of luck, your cuttings could be showing roots out the bottom of their small pots in eight weeks, and by 12 weeks should be moved from a propagating mix into a good quality potting mix until they can go in the garden. The Flower and Fruit and Vege competitions were well supported. First place for the flowers was Tessa Searle's purple iris, equal second were Shirley Hazell's yellow lycoris and Ros McIntyre's Dame Elizabeth Murdoch rose. Tessa also took out first place for her watermelon, with Sharyn Blanch's carrot and Anne Williamson's green Granny Smith apple coming second and third. Peter Hazell won the lucky door prize but Patricia McCalden missed out on the $30 membership draw. This jackpots to $40. It is to be noted that in May, Gloucester Garden Club will celebrate its 30th year. The next meeting will be at Jill Carson's hilltop garden on Wright Close on Wednesday March 23. Liz Taylor from Kinspirit Day Lilly and Iris Farm will be the guest speaker. There will also be some of her plants for sale. Everyone is invited to join us. Please bring a chair, hat, mug, items for the Trading Table, Show and Tell and the competitions. A cuppa will be available during the morning but no morning tea to share, due to COVID.

Striking flowers and gardening tips shared