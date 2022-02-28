Joan and Jenny take Thelma Bolton bowls title

news, local-news,

Last week the Gloucester Women's Bowling Club played the final of the Thelma Bolton Pairs, on a fine, but close day. Both pairs played well, with the ends going either way to start with, however, Joan Ridgeway and Jenny Burley began to pull away, with the match ending with a win by Joan and Jenny over Pat Cox and Di Lockwood (21-11). Well done to both teams. In the social games, the selectors decided to give some of the ladies a chance to play in positions that they did not usually play, with some very close games (although it didn't look like it from the final results). Jean Holstein, Di Pritchard, Karen Heininger and Bev Germon defeated Bev Murray, Judy Sheely, Del Buckton and Denise Redman - 20-11. Jill Everett, Val Pritchard, Pattie West and Jenny Stevens defeated Kerrie Green, Julie Kriss, Helen Banks and Paula Standen - 17-13.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/59e2d997-e3f2-452f-a28a-ecd31628b46f.jpg/r5_63_2014_1198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg