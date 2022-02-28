Beginners golf day draws a good crowd

news, local-news,

Wednesday was the final day of the Gloucester Women's Golf Club summer competition and it was great to see so many come to our nine holes beginners day. It seems that some enjoyed it so much that they are going to join in with the practice group of a Monday morning. After golf, they had a lovely morning tea and chat and all went home happy with their day at golf. The winners of the Four Person Ambrose were Sue Bryant, Ev Blanch, Dorothea Betts and Pat Burrows with a 31 7/16 nett. Runners up were: Joy Hurworth, Gay Curren, Myrelle Fraser and Rhonda Nightingale with a nett score of 35 5/8. We hope to see you all the beginners out on our beautiful course soon. During the week, Dale Rabbett and Lesley Harrison represented our club at Nambucca Heads Open day and they both did us proud by coming fifth in their respective divisions. There is a flier for Bulahdelah Open day which is to be held on Thursday March 24. If there is anyone interested in attending, give your names to Dale. Next Wednesday March 9, the event is a 4B Aggregate Stableford, hit off time is 8.30am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/7200b75b-d353-4655-a2cb-36e1679ecdba.JPG/r5_188_2010_1321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg