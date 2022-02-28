Two by two by two in veterans golf

news, local-news,

Appropriately, given the date, there were 22 starters at the Gloucester Veterans Golf Club's 2 Ball Better Ball Stableford event and the winning team scored 2 x 22 points! It was after all, the 22nd day of the second month of the 22nd year of the century. The date 22022022 is both a palindrome and an ambigram...it reads the same left to right, right to left and upside down. The Ros and Peter McIntyre sponsored event was won by Ian Maggs and Mike Howard with their 44 stableford points. Runners up were Dale Rabbett and Ian Parish 43. Balls in the ball competition were won by Max Shepherd and Bill Murray 41, and by Phil Hawkins and Denver Webb picking up the last pair of respectively with 40 points by virtue of a countback. The best individual score of the day was earned by Dale Rabbett with her 37 Stableford points Nearest-to-the-Pins were won by Roy Crichton at the 4th and 13th holes after landing just 375 cm from home. Mike Howard did the job at the 6th and 15th landing 502 cm away. On Tuesday March 1, the veteran golfers are playing a Two Person Ambrose a light-hearted introduction to the game sponsored by Elaine and Bill Murray. The following Tuesday there is an Individual Stableford sponsored by Bonnie and Joost Werz.

