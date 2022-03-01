Ben Veitch in a big golf win

news, local-news,

Ben Veitch was the outstanding golfer across the field at the Gloucester Golf Clun on (Saturday February 26) in the Helloworld Travel Trophy Day. After some heavy rain earlier in the week, the course was heavy enough to warrant the introduction of preferred lies on the course. The day turned out rather well for a good sized field. Warmish and overcast with just a small splash of showers that affected play marginally for no more than the duration of the play of a single hole. The event was an Individual Stableford with winners in three grades. The winner in A grade was Ben Veitch with 41 points, five points better than his handicap would otherwise indicate. In B grade, Bill Murray's reconstructed shoulder appears to be holding up to allow him to win with 36 points while Mitch Andrews, 34 points, took home the trophy in C grade. Balls were won across the field by Ben Veitch 41, Chris Murray 37; Mike Howard, Peter Bignall and Bill Murray 36; Steve Burns and Kyran Laurie 35; with the last ball going Mitch Andrews' way with 34 points Nearest-to-the-Pins were won and the 4th and 13th holes by Steve Burns in A grade with a tee shot landing 588 cm from the hole. B-grader Brian Osborne was a little further away at 1050 cm but still close enough to win him a trophy for his effort. Strangely, there was not a C-grader in sight on the hole. At the shorter 6th and 15th holes Steve Burns again did the job in A grade this time 145 cm from home. Glenn Williams, 68 cm, and Kev Arney, 73 cm, were much closer in B and C grades respectively. The long drive competition was won by Paul Blanch, Bill Murray and Andrew Batterham in A, B and C grades respectively. Wet weather during the weeks limited the field of starters in the Super Sevens to just eight players with the win going to Arthur Poynting at 15 points on a count back followed by ball winners Joost Werz 15 and Graham Hjorth 14. On Saturday March 5, the Gloucester golfers are playing the March Monthly Medal an Individual Stroke event sponsored by the Arkwood family. The medal is awarded for the best net score across the field and there are net and gross winners in three grades. The following Saturday there is a Two-Person Ambrose sponsored by Gloucester Ceramics.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/08492a2b-62f5-4767-a12b-91fcb42589df.jpg/r3_294_5757_3545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg