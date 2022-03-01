Small crowd yields big results in the pool

news, local-news,

Round three week one (February 24) of the Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club saw the start of the 200 metre championship swims. It was another wet night and a small crowd but some amazing results were achieved. Most improved results: 200metre breaststroke - Emma Bignell (13 years) - 7.76 second personal best (PB) 25m breaststroke - Christian Collins (7yrs) - 2.43s PB 50m breaststroke - Sebastian House (7yrs) - 15.91s PB 25m butterfly - Clare Wilson (9yrs) - 2.41s PB 50m butterfly - Justin Boorer (10yrs) - 2.65s PB 25m backstroke - Harry Charlier (6yrs) - 1.23s PB 50m backstroke - Charlie Bignell (11yrs) - 2.50s PB 100m backstroke - William Coombe (9yrs) - 16.57s PB 25m freestyle - Harry Charlier (6yrs) - 16.84s PB 50m freestyle - Remi Ashby (7yrs) - 3.07s PB 100m freestyle - William Coombe (9yrs) - 2.79s PB Next week, the Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club hosts the 100 metre and 200 metre Individual Medley Championship swims. We also had Kaitlin Perry and Saige Partridge swim at the Valley Aquatic meet at Maitland on Saturday February 26. Both girls swam great each gaining a new PB. Saige finished in the top five for all her races and Kaitlin brought home three silver medals and one bronze from six races.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/4a11dc94-af33-49fb-b571-d92757c26864.jpg/r0_630_1080_1240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg