Mixed conditions on the rifle range

Gloucester Rifle Club's latest Sunday target shoot was held on February 20. In mixed conditions, at 600 metres in free-class fullbore visitor Mick posted a super 111.5/120, chased hard by Stuart Kerr on a ripping 101.2 and new member Todd Clarke on a fine 93.2. After the club general meeting no rimfire shoot was conducted. Next shoot will be on Sunday March 6, with fullbore at 700 yards from 8.30am and 25 metre rimfire from 11am. Visitors are welcome on shoot days, with due care, and enquiries regarding club activities and firearms licensing may be made to Steve Pennicuik on 0427059717. The next Firearms Licensing Course is planned for Saturday April 16 - with prior bookings essential.

