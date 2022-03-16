"We're going ahead."

news, local-news,

That's the official word about the 2022 Gloucester Show, according to Gloucester Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association (AH&P) president, Greg Channon. Some doubt may have been cast about the show proceeding, for the fourth time in two years, if the recent heavy rain that hit the region eventuated into something worse than it did. "In some respects, it's good the rainy season came early. But we definitely want some drying out time," Greg said. The Gloucester Show is set to take place on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 and the show society is determined to see it proceed. "It's very, very, very important it goes ahead this year," Greg said, not only for the community, but also for the Gloucester AH&P Association, which owns the Gloucester Showground, as its the organisation's largest fundraising event of the year. And it's now been two years since the last one. The 2020 show was cancelled because of COPID, leaving the committee eager to get the show back up in March 2021. But the devastating flood that hit the region forced them to postpone until October, only to be COVID-cancelled once again. "We've had a real rough run. But we've had wet shows before where you just wear your gumboots," Greg smiled. While the committee has a plan if rain impacts the grounds once again, the hope is that everything will proceed as normal. And this year, one of the show's main features is a two-day woodchopping competition. It's popular event, not only for participants but also for viewers. By extending it from a one-day to a two-day event, it's hoped it will attract more competitors. RELATED: Our sports stars are celebrated Organisers have wrangled a special guest, Australian world champion woodchopper David Foster to deliver some expert commentary during the competition. David is no stranger to Gloucester, having been the guest speaker at the 2017 Gloucester Sports Star of the Year Awards. Also taking place on the Friday of the show will the junior beef cattle judging, a range of Australian Stock Horse ring events and a twilight dressage. The general public is welcome to join the primary schools, who are invited to come and check out the pavilions, the reptile display, animal nursey and the science demonstrations. Saturday will be a hive of activities with more cattle and dairy judging, horse ring event, showjumping, heavy horses, dog high jump and camel rides. "We're working really hard on a sideshow for this year, but we're not 100 per cent sure what we're going to get at this stage," Greg said. "Since COVID started it's been a bit of a problem getting insurance, but we know something is coming." Later in the day, the ring will host some of the favourites like the farmers' challenge, lawn mower races, post splitting, the demolition derby and fireworks. "We're still working on the music for the Saturday evening." The 2022 Gloucester Show is on at the Gloucester Showground on Friday, April 1 from 8am and on Saturday, April 2 from 8am. Admission at the gate for Friday is $10 adult, $5 pensioner, free for 16 years and under. Saturday costs $15 adult, $10 pensioner and $10 for 16 years and under. There is a family rate of $40 for two adults and two children. Gloucester AH&P members will receive their free admission tickets in the mail. Membership costs $20 per year for a single or $40 per year for a family (with no restriction on the number of children). In order to be eligible for free entry at the Gloucester Show, membership needs to be purchased prior to the show dates. Membership can be purchased at the show office in the Gloucester Showground which will be open Monday to Friday from 10am until 4pm from Monday, March 21 until the show. For more information, visit https://gloucestershow.weebly.com/

