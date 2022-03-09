news, local-news,

Two St Joseph's Primary School Gloucester students have joined the gifted education program. Last year, the school was named as a Gifted Education Lead School (GELS) in the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle, and this year, year five student's Cooper Allan and Ewan Sheely have been invited to be part of the Virtual Academy's cohort. And the St Joseph's community is excited about the news, according to principal Amy Maslen. "There are currently approximately 160 stage three and four students from across the diocese, who have been selected because of their outstanding levels of academic achievement," Amy explained. "Cooper and Ewan are the first students to represent our school in the virtual academy." The Gifted Education program has been implemented as a strategy and focus throughout the Maitland-Newcastle Diocese. As part of this commitment, the diocese has recently developed the virtual academy, an innovative, online school program to meet the needs of gifted learners led by specialist educators. RELATED: Helping students reach their full potential "Through participating in this learning environment, they will have the opportunity to access advanced curricula within their regular classroom and collaborate and connect with like-minded peers from across the diocese," Amy said. "Congratulations boys on this wonderful opportunity." The gifted education program is to provide meaningful opportunities for all students to excel in their learning.

St Joseph's Primary School Gloucester students join Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle Gifted Education program