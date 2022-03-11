news, local-news,

Work will soon begin to upgrade the amenities at Gloucester's Community Recycling and Waste Management Centre. The existing amenities will be renovated to create two new bathrooms. One accessible bathroom and one ambulant bathroom. Construction will begin in early March and be completed by May 2022. While the upgrade is underway there will be portable toilets onsite. "Upgrading these amenities will provide needed improvements for our visitors," council's waste manager, David Rees said. "Our tip shops are popular places to find an assortment of pre-loved bargains. They are also a great place to recycle and repurpose items that you no longer need or want." "In the lead-up to Gloucester's bulky waste collection, we encourage everyone to avoid sending waste to landfill. Our recycling centres accept a range of waste items that cannot go in household waste bins." To learn more about Community Recycling Centres and what items can be dropped off for free, visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Environment/Bins-and-Recycling/Problem-waste#section-2

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/66ee53c6-4370-4bb4-a875-e16749f82270.jpg/r8_252_3328_2128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Amenities upgrade at Gloucester's Community Recycling and Waste Management Centre.