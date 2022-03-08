news, local-news, footy tipping, nrl, acm

The National Rugby League season kicks off this week, and entries are now open for the Gloucester Advocate's 2022 footy tipping competition. The competition runs in multiple ACM publications, including the Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Port Macquarie News, Camden Haven Courier, Macleay Argus, Singleton Argus, Cessnock Advertiser, Maitland Mercury, Port Stephens Examiner and the Northern Daily Leader. The overall winner across all sites will win four tickets to the NRL grand final, and accommodation for four people. To register for the competition, email the entry form in this week's Gloucester Advocate to julie.farley@gloucesteradvocate.com.au by 4pm Thursday, March 10. No registration will be accepted after this date. Entry in the footy tipping competition is free. Nominated representatives in the promotion must be Australian residents who are 18 years and over. Only one entry is permitted per person. To enter each week, participants must complete and email the entry form/details with the code HUNTER20222 that entry form published in Wednesday's Gloucester Advocate All entries must be received no later than Thursday 4pm prior to the beginning of the competition round. If tips are not received by cut off time the away teams will automatically be generated. If a selection is not made for every game you will be awarded to the away team. Every week during the competition, the top ten tipsters with the highest amount of points for the round will be published in the participating ACM mastheads. At the end of the competition, the winner will be determined according to the total number of points accrued during the 25 weeks of the competition. The draw and announcement of first place will take place at 3pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Port Macquarie News office. Full terms and conditions can be found on our website: www.gloucesteradvocate.com.au.

