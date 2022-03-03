news, local-news,

Mid North Coast NSW SES has issued another minor flood warning for Wingham, Taree and Croki wharf. Heavy rainfall during Tuesday into Wednesday has caused river level rises across the Manning River catchment. Minor flood peaks were observed Wednesday morning at Wingham and Taree. Renewed rises are expected along the Manning River at Wingham, Taree and Croki Wharf during Thursday. Minor flooding is possible at Croki Wharf from Thursday morning, Wingham from Thursday afternoon and at Taree from Friday. The Manning River at Wingham peaked at 6.06 metres around 6am on Wednesday, March 2 and is currently at 3.97 metres and falling. The Manning River at Wingham may exceed the minor flood level (4.90 m) on Thursday afternoon (today). The Manning River at Taree peaked at 1.80 metres around midday Wednesday and is currently at 1.29 metres and steady. A second peak is likely at Taree, where the river may reach the minor flood level (1.80 metres) on Friday morning (March 4). The Manning River at Croki Wharf peaked at 1.42 metres around 10am Wednesday, just below the minor flood level. The river level is currently at 0.59 metres and falling. The Manning River at Croki Wharf may reach the minor flood level (1.50 m) late Thursday morning with the high tide. Keep up to date with current warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/309d7284-901f-40ad-b256-8b5ab6331a35.jpg/r8_53_2985_1735_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Another minor flood warning for Manning River