There's a growing groundswell for a women's hockey team to be formed in Gloucester ahead of the 2022 Manning Valley hockey season. Seasoned player, Deborah Sheely has put a call out on social media to find interested females ages 14 years and over to join the Gloucester Hockey Club. "I am trying to get a Gloucester team together as there hasn't been one in years," she said. "It would be great to have a team of locals representing the town." Deborah started playing hockey in high school and picked it up again as an adult, playing in division three for the past 10 years. "I find it a really great way to unleash anger and frustration and get fit whilst doing so," she smiled. "Everyone has their part and you form some great friendships." And she's encouraging others to join her in putting up a women's team. Deborah has already been playing in the Manning competition as part of the Taree West team, but the weekly training in Taree is something she struggles to commit to. "If we had a local team, we would be able to train together." RELATED: Women are back The idea would be to train at Cook Park, so players only have to travel to Taree for games. The season is due to kick off in April, with team registrations needed by Friday, March 11. A team consists of 11 players, but 13 or 14 would be better. According to Deborah, having a few extra players means there are substitutes to help manage fatigue and injury, as well as avoiding forfeits as not all players may be able play every game. So far, Deborah has a few interested players, but she's hopeful to get several more. For past junior players, like Elyssa Keen, who are now old enough to play in the adult competition, it's a great opportunity to return to the sport. "Being able to play for Gloucester is a really exciting," Elyssa said. Elyssa not only played for the Gloucester juniors, she represented the Manning Valley at a State level. Gloucester has tried in the past to put up a women's team, registering one in 2017 but failing to get enough players. The last women's team played in 1992. For more information or to put your name down, contact Deborah on 0412 122 691 or email ghclub17@gmail.com

