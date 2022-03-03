Heavy rainfall and damaging winds weather warning issued

news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe weather warning for parts of the Mid Coast region. At 3.14pm today (Thursday, March 3), the warning calls for heavy rainfall and damaging winds as the impacts of an east coast low are being felt around the Hunter and Lower Mid North Coast regions. According to the BOM, a low offshore from the Mid North Coast continues to move towards the central New South Wales coast. This system is currently weakening and will continue to weaken into the evening. Heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding, is forecast to continue over parts of the Mid North Coast and Hunter forecast districts this afternoon, easing into the evening. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 60mm and 100mm are possible. Damaging wind gusts with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible over parts of the coastal fringe in the warning area and are also possible with showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall increases the potential for landslides and debris across roads. A separate severe weather warning is current for Damaging Surf south of Forster and abnormally high tides are predicted along the NSW coastline. A flood watch and multiple flood warnings are current for parts of New South Wales, including the Manning River. For more details, please visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings. Locations which may be affected include Gosford, Newcastle, Dungog and Maitland. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: * Move vehicles under cover or away from trees. * Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony. * Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences. * Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall. * Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill. * Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water. * Keep clear of creeks and storm drains. * If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue. * Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. * After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides. * Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires. * For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500. The next severe weather warning will be issued by 11.00pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/83c64e83-aac7-4bab-9fad-d3a8f3e52f28.png/r0_158_699_553_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Heavy rainfall and damaging winds weather warning issued