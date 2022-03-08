news, local-news, flood, Gloucester

It was déjà vu for two Gloucester businesses flooding again almost a year to the day since the devastating flood that hit the region in March 2021. But the owners of Greg Forbes Automotive and Auto Electric Gloucester believe the flooding event on Friday March 4 could have been avoided. "It's the bridge,' Greg said. "There are only two small archway channels and the water is backing up. It can't get through quickly enough." Greg is referring to a bridge that was constructed as part of the Woolworths development in 2013. Prior to the development, Hume Street used to simply be a ford which allowed the water to flow freely along the flood channel next to his shop and over the road unimpeded. According to Greg, MidCoast Council told him to clear old the debris in the channel on his side of the bridge, which he did in May. The other side, however, didn't get cleared. RELATED: History repeats itself - Gloucester's floods through the years The issue, according to Greg, is the bridge's solid glass paneling, which acts like a dam wall when the water flow gets more intense. Although the issue was highlighted after the flood on March 19 and 20, 2021, Greg acknowledges that last year was different and the flooding of his business would have happened regardless of the bridge, but the level water could have less. "We're okay this time. It's not as bad as last time," Greg said. "But with this amount of water, it could have been avoided." According to his business neighbour, James West, who purchased Auto Electric Gloucester after last year's event, the flood happened within a half hour. "I got here at 7.30am and the road was dry. By 8am is was flooded," James said. On the bright side, both businesses were prepared and had spent the week putting everything on higher ground. The downside is the lost business time. And even once the water recedes, there's still a lot of clean up. The flooded road also impacted Gloss-Ter Car Wash, blocking both of its entrances. Greg and James are calling on council to do something about the bridge. MidCoast Council's director infrastructure and engineering services, Robert Scott said it's a matter that will need to be looked into. "I can't comment on whether or not the Hume Street crossing has made flooding worse for the adjoining businesses," Robert said. "We'd have to look back at the hydraulic modelling from the design and compare that to before the structure was built." "When the overall water levels backup through the billabong to this the area then the crossing would no longer be causing any restriction." Hydraulic modelling is a collection of mathematical equations that give a simple representation of water flowing in creeks, rivers and drains. It's used to estimate water levels and velocity under different scenarios. By reviewing the modelling, council would be able to determine if the waterway below the structure is large enough to cope with the volume of water. RELATED: SES warns Gloucester to be prepared for more flooding Friday's flooding saw a brief reprise with the rain holding off over the weekend. However, the SES issued a renewed flood warning late Sunday night (March 6) ahead of predicted heavy rainfall. The Gloucester SES made a sand dump in town earlier that day with a call out for community members to help fill sandbags. The call was met by a a group of volunteers who worked together to protect the town.

