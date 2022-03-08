Funding available for MidCoast events

news, local-news,

If you're planning to hold an event or festival in the MidCoast local government area, it's time to apply to council for sponsorship. "If you've got a vision for a vibrant event, we want to hear from you," MidCoast Council's Manager of Growth, Economic Development and Tourism, Deb Tuckerman said. Due to community feedback, council has made some changes to the sponsorship categories, the timing of applications and the application process. These changes make it easier to understand which category your event belongs to. The categories include community and local events (up to $2,500), events and festivals (up to $10,000), and regionally significant events ($10,000 and over). "Supporting the community to hold a diverse selection of events is part of our commitment to helping build a sense of local spirit, attracting visitors to the region, stimulating the economy, and putting MidCoast on the map," Deb said. If you plan to hold a community and local event between April 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023, you can apply now. These are smaller events, usually for local residents. It's important to note that there will only be one round of funding for community and local events this year, which is different to previous years. Events and festivals scheduled between July 1 and December 31, 2022 can also apply now. There will be a second round of applications for events and festivals to be held January 1 - 30 June 2023. You can request help from council for events in the regionally significant category at any time. Applications close on March 31. Visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-funding for more information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/0568ef07-84d2-4488-8adf-0d111c9b4000.jpg/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

MidCoast Council is taking applications for tis event and festival sponsorship program