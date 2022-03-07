news, local-news,

The Gloucester community has once again come together to prepare for more possible flood in the coming days. Gloucester SES dumped sand Tate Street on Sunday March 6 ahead of renewed flood warnings with heavy rain predicted early this week. Community members worked together to fill the bags to help prepare the flood prone areas of town. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms over the coming few days that will impact the Manning and Gloucester Rivers catchment. According to the Mid North Coast NSW SES, the possibility of rapid rising rivers and flash flooding is highly likely due to already saturated catchments. "We are urging people in the flood prone areas to prepare now. Prepare yourself, your home, your family and your business for potential flooding impacts," the SES posted on Facebook late on Sunday night. The post recommends the following: If your property is at risk of inundation, raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top. If you're on a farm, move machinery, livestock, pumps and fodder to flood free ground. If an evacuation order is issued, leaving early is the best option. Do not leave it to the last minute and whatever you do, do not drive through flood waters - remember if it's flooded, forget it. If you live in an area that may be subject to isolation, please be prepared with enough food, water and medication should you be isolated for a number of days. Monitor emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website and if possible, make sure your neighbours are aware of the situation. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. For more Information: * Listen to your local ABC radio station, follow the NSWSES on Facebook or www.ses.nsw.gov.au * Latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ * Road Closures: www.livetraffic.com.au or www.myroadinfo.com.au * Rural animal and livestock assistance, contact Local Land Services

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/462db1cc-83ad-47bb-a004-85e178b76d89.png/r41_0_1153_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Gloucester community works together after Gloucester SES dumps sand in flood preparation