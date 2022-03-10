A deep dive into The Hunger Project

Photo Johannes Odé

This is branded content.

There are lots of charities and organisations that are deserving of our attention and investment, but food insecurity is an issue that resonates with every individual.



As the divide between rich and poor countries widen, organisations like The Hunger Project provide a timely mission to the many places around the world requiring such innovation.



If you have not been able to donate to Malawi or want to know what The Hunger Project organisation has planned for the future, read on to find out.

Why The Hunger Project is different

The Hunger Project works in Africa, Bangladesh, India and Latin America, to create sustainable frameworks that empower people to champion their own progress in overcoming hunger and poverty.



The overarching goal of The Hunger Project is to end world hunger, and this starts with equipping the men and women of these countries with the tools, skills, knowledge and resources required to build and maintain this change.

Educating and inspiring world leaders

193 world leaders also believe in the vision of the hunger project and each of them has agreed to the 17 Global Goals that will end inequality, end poverty and halt climate change.



Individuals and businesses can donate to The Hunger Project, and leaders can take the Leadership Program to shape mindsets and gear commitment toward global change.



There are leaders to be uncovered and educated in rural towns and major cities, and The Hunger Project is committed to working with these emerging leaders.

The Epicentre Strategy in Africa

The Epicentre Strategy in Africa has been a huge success, uniting 15,000 people from various villages to create a central Epicentre. This is a space where the community can be built and basic needs can be acted on through meetings and inspiration.



The Epicentre also houses community programs for health, education, economic development and food security. This is also where The Hunger Project meets with and leads workshops to establish a vision and commitment that will empower villages to create opportunities to feed and care for families.

So far, The Hunger Project has built 123 Epicentres across 8 counties in Africa, demonstrating exemplary donation effectiveness. That means that more than 1.8 million people have been reached through the Epicentre Strategy. The success of this program is very encouraging and will likely greenlight future programs like it.

Women in India

In India, a recently mandated law dictates that one-third of village council leaders must be women so that women's rights are championed.



Despite this progress, women in India were not prepared to participate as they were illiterate, subjugated and had no experience conducting leadership in public, or even leading a life in the public eye.



The Hunger Project has risen to this challenge and has been working to create women in leadership since 2000. There are now more than 83,000 elected women who can read, write, speak and lead the political agenda in India. The benefits this has on community and representation cannot be overstated.

Working towards gender equality in Bangladesh

Child malnutrition is twice the rate of Africa, and this is largely due to the subjugation experienced by women and girls. Research has shown that when women are empowered the health, education and nutrition of a community is elevated as they are typically the community members who champion these priorities.



The Hunger Project has designed Women's Leadership training to support women in advocating for their communities, while also educating the community as a whole about Gender Equality, and especially the educational and reproductive rights of women and girls.

We hope this spotlight on a fantastic organisation inspires you to consider your own global impact and the contributions you make. The Hunger Project has approached systemic issues in an empowering way, and we look forward to seeing what is next for the charity.