Bulahdelah residents have responded to the news Anglican Care plans to close Cedar Wharf Lodge residential care with a call for support from the community. A public meeting will be held this Tuesday evening, March 15 at Bulahdelah School of Arts hall from 7pm. Contacting the Gloucester Advocate and Great Lakes Advocate, Liana Taylor said the people of Bulahdelah intended to fight this, but asked for support from across the community. Earlier this week the Anglican Bishop of Newcastle and Anglican Care president, Peter Stuart confirmed the closure of the Bulahdelah facility. The decision to close has been taken after a comprehensive review of Anglican Care residential aged care facilities over the last 12 months, Dr Stuart said. "As we looked at present and future service provision, we recognised that the age and design of these buildings prohibited the necessary upgrade and upkeep required to support the provision of best practice, modern residential aged care facilities and services," he said. Dr Stuart said residents, their families and staff members have been advised of the decision. "We are now working closely with them as they explore their options for relocation either to another Anglican Care residential aged care service or to another facility of their choice. "Anglican Care will continue to provide care and deliver service at these facilities through to the date of closure. "It has been an emotional few days for our residents, staff and families. "This is their home and the closure represents a big change for them all. "Our focus is on supporting residents and their families in this transition and to help staff explore their work options and future." Anglican Care has put in place a transition team to support each resident and family with their decision-making. "The support of older people in our region is a priority for the Anglican church in the region," he said. "We have a strong commitment to providing high quality residential aged care services as well as community-based services." There has been no decision about the future use or plans for the Bulahdelah site. Originally known as Great Lakes Nursing Home, Cedar Wharf Lodge was opened in 1991 as a community-owned 57-bed facility. It currently has 35 residents. Anglican Care acquired the facility in 2017 for $1. Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said he was shocked and disappointed to hear about Anglican Care's decision to close Cedar Wharf Lodge at Bulahdelah. "Our community is heavily invested in this important local facility and I'm hoping that a resolution can be found to ensure it continues well into the future," he said. "The Anglican Bishop of Newcastle has agreed to meet me to discuss their decision and I look forward to developing some options that help facilitate Cedar Wharf Lodge's long-term future." Dr Gillespie also had raised the matter with Minister for Aged Care Services, Senator Richard Colbeck. Wang Wauk resident, Peter McKenzie said Cedar Wharf had been a wonderfully run local facility. "It was the pick of the bunch," he said. "My wife was there for a short time before she died." Now, the church is moving away dumping the residents, loyal staff and local community without a thought, he said. "What can we do to take back the nursing home and do it properly like before. I am prepared to get my cheque book out if necessary."

