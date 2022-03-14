Mixed pairs play for club title

news, local-news,

Saturday (March 12) was the first round of the Gloucester Bowling Club's Mixed Pairs Championship. Sixteen teams nominated, unfortunately the team of Pauline Hall and Jason Cassidy had to forfeit due to Jason sustaining a leg injury and being on crutches. This still left a red hot field and the eventual winners will have deserved the spoils. The morning games were played in ideal conditions, where as the afternoon games experienced rain, wind and sunshine. Results were: Del Buckton and Alec Laurie beat Pauline Hall and Jason Cassidy on a forfeit; Bev Murray and Nico Duynhoven beat Dennis Bartlett and Karen Heininger 22-15; Katherine Stuckings and Bruce Wilson beat Jean Holstein and Brian Holstein 28-18; Joan Ridgeway and Kevin Burley beat Jill Everett and Kevin Everett 26-22; Jenny Burley and John Andrews beat Julie Kriss - Steve Kriss 37-7; Judy Sheely and Mike Sheely beat Bev Germon and Luis Urby 29-15; Pat West and Terry Davies beat Jenny Stevens and Max Stevens 21-10; Di Lockwood and Joe Pfeifer beat Joy Hurworth and Stephen Hurworth 23-19 Sunday (March 13) saw the quarter final round. It was a great day for bowls and the standard of play did not disappoint. Once again, it was good to see a lot of supporters there to cheer on the players. Unfortunately the match between Pat West and Terry Davies versus Di Lockwood and Joe Pfeifer had to be abandoned after 10 ends, as Pat took a turn and could not continue. This game will be finished through the week providing Pat is well enough. From all at the club we wish Pat a speedy recovery. Results were. Bev Murray and Nico Duynhoven beat Alec Laurie and Dell Buckton 25-16; Katherine Stuckings and Bruce Wilson beat Joan Ridgeway and Kevin Burley 21-12; Judy Sheely and Mike Sheely beat Jenny Burley and John Andrews 26-20; Di Lockwood and Joe Pfeifer are leading Pat West and Terry Davies 12-10 (to be continued) The Sunday before (March 6) was the club's annual dress up in your favourite football team colours day. It was another success with 10 teams taking to the green keen to show their wares. The games were played in the true spirit of the NRL games, obviously without the hard charges and brutal defence but if allowed I'm sure it would have taken place. The big winner on the day was the mighty St George team. Unfortunately rain shortened the games by a couple of ends but I don't think the results would have changed. Results were: Dragons (K. Bryant, N Atkins and M Groves ) beat Sharks (G Miller, Greg and Dick) 34-9; Tigers (W Groves, L Urby and G. Spokes) beat Rabbits (D Baker, K Everett and C Hebblewhite) 17-11; Roosters (R Collins, S Higgins and N Duynhoven) beat Knights (N McLeod, G Wisemantel and T Tersteeg) 15-11; Bulldogs (J Cassidy, V. Hebblewhite and Berry) beat Eels (P Jones, S Groves and B. Newitt) 14-9; Sharks (J Andrews, W Groves and M. Sheely) beat Sea Eagles (C Yates, A Henderson and M Tull) 13-13 on a countback. Thursday (March 10) men's bowls was an overcast day but thankfully no rain especially what we have experienced over the past two weeks. A great field of 36 players taking on a very fast green after all the rain. The money winners were Jim McIntosh, Terry Carson and Andrew Henderson. Results were: J McIntosh, T. Carson and A Henderson beat A Laurie, S Kriss and Nico 32-22 (19+10), J Whittaker, N Cook and P Sheridan beat D Bartlett, G Pritchard and D Mehieloff 25-17 (18+8); R Bowden, S Hurworth and R Heininger beat G Wisemantel, T Davies and R Hayes 25-13 (17+12); P Sansom, L Urby and M Groves beat B Fraser, V Hebblewhite and J Andrews 22-16 (15+6), C Faulkner, T Tersteeg and M Sheely beat J Anderson, G Spokes and K Everett 22-17 (15+5), H Cox, N McLeod and K Burley beat A Laurie, G Turnbull and B Chalmers 19-15 (14+4)

