news, local-news,

MidCoast Council will be able to seek up to $7.5 million in assistance after severe storms and flooding in the past few weeks led to a disaster declaration. The declaration means assistance can be accessed through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements. Assistance may include: Council's Community Recovery team have been assisting with calls and requests from the community for help over the past few weeks. Council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell, said the team had also been completing welfare checks on those vulnerable communities impacted by the March 2021 floods. Work was continuing to clean up after the most recent flood event, along with repair and restoration works from the 2021 floods, Mr De Szell said. "The Department of Regional NSW has recently announced its Community Local Infrastructure Repair Program which has been designed to assist with the actual restoration and repair of community and recreation assets from the 2021 floods. " Mr De Szell said council is assessing where the areas of most need are in planning priorities for the use of the funding.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/c0a4479c-2245-48d9-866c-24d30fca99b9.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

MidCoast declared as disaster impacted