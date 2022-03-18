news, local-news,

Listen up budding young photographers, submissions are now open for MidCoast's 2022 Youth Week Photo Exhibition. Photographers aged 12 to 24 years have the opportunity to display their work in the Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree. All eligible submissions will go on display during Youth Week 2022 from Monday April 4 until Thursday April 14. To enter, simply capture an image that reflects this year's theme, 'It Starts with YOUth'. The exhibition is possible thanks to funding by MidCoast Council, the Manning Regional Art Gallery and the NSW Government. It is one of many activities planned for Youth Week in the region, with more announcements coming soon. To submit your photograph, upload it online at https://woobox.com/bkrt7s Entry is free and you can submit up to four photos per person. Applications close Sunday, March 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/3a9ac0b2-6038-428e-9f0b-f4cbddd050b1.jpg/r0_234_1077_843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON MidCoast Council's 2022 Youth Week Photo Exhibition