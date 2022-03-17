news, local-news,

Gloucester Garden Club will meet from 9.45am on Wednesday March 23 in Jill and Terry Carson's garden at 13 Wright Close, Gloucester. Drive a little out of town towards Barrington, turn left into Dangar Road (Meadows Estate), then right into Wright Close. Look for the garden club flags. In the event of rain, the meeting will transfer to the Christian Outreach Centre, 7 Northgate Street, Gloucester, opposite the railway line. Members can look forward to a talk by Lyz Taylor from KINSpirit Iris and Day Lily Farm, with an opportunity to see and buy some of her spectacular plants. Please bring the usual chair, hat, mug, Trading Table donations, a flower or piece of fruit or a vegetable for the competitions and something interesting or unusual for Show and Tell. Mandy Griffis will be there to answer your gardening questions. The urn will be on for a cuppa but please do not bring any food to share due to COVID restrictions. If you have any friends or visitors who would like to attend a Garden Club meeting, then please do invite them along.

WHAT'S ON Garden meeting is all about the lilies