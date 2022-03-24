How to buy solar batteries

news, local-news,

Australia is forging ahead with household solar panel installation and most of this is connected directly to the grid, exporting electricity into the system. The discrepancy between what we pay as a consumer per kilowatt-hours (kWh) and what we receive as a producer is getting bigger. The amount of electricity being exported (sold) into the grid is also becoming an issue. To overcome this, some state governments have passed laws that allow electricity distribution companies to limit (shutdown) the amount of electricity an individual household can export into the system at various times of the day. Many houses around Gloucester are already limited to only exporting 3-7kW per hour. Electricity retail companies are also reducing the rate they pay households for the electricity that is exported. In real terms, this means households earn very little from the electricity they export into the grid. One way to overcome this discrepancy and to save money is to set up a battery that will store the electricity that would normally be exported. This can be done in two ways: as a stand-alone system not connected to the grid or a grid connect system that exports surplus electricity once the battery is full. Battery technology has gone ahead in leaps and bounds and there are many different systems available these days. Too much choice can be a problem when one has to decide. The easiest but perhaps most expensive way is to purchase a battery system with a track record. There are several brands on the market and all will have advantages and disadvantages. What to look for is how many kWh in a full discharge cycle. Some batteries can be discharged up to 100 per cent of capacity while others have limitations like only discharging 70 per cent capacity. Another limitation is that the discharge capacity can deteriorate over time. All this information should be checked in the specifications before you buy. There are batteries that come with all sorts of advantages. For example, batteries that don't produce gases that could be ignited, batteries that don't overheat and melt, and batteries that are fully recyclable. Some batteries are more environmentally friendly such as lithium batteries or hydrogen batteries. In choosing a battery for your home you need to compare the available batteries using factors such as initial cost, the capacity to discharge, and the longevity of the battery. If the batteries are cheap then you could simply replace them more frequently, especially if recyclable. Finally, give a thought to the increase in electric cars, utes and tractors. There is continued growth in the space and it will not be too long before the electric vehicles have an operational distance equal that of petrol/diesel engines. Many car owners will recharge from their home solar systems most of the time. The one thing that is clear, batteries are or will become part of our everyday life.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/cdf7fd2e-55c8-452a-9ca6-b4cf8b69fc7a.jpg/r0_258_3252_2095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg