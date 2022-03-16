Barrington's relay team is off to State

news, local-news,

Four Barrington Public School students have swum their way to the State finals after a qualifying in an impressive come back at the regional level. Not a bad result, given the annual small schools swim carnival didn't happen. According to BPS teacher Dave Keen, the circumstances with COVID at the start of the school year made the logistics of running for multiple school incredibly challenging. "The restrictions meant we couldn't run an event open for all students to swim and we didn't want to leave anyone out," Dave explained. So instead, they held a some time trials for some of the interested students from the small schools in the area and worked with the results from last year for others. Some students from Barrington took part in the trials Of these students, seven went through to the zone carnival in Taree on Wednesday, February 23. "On the day, the PP5 (Peter Dobson's small school's relay team) were successful in winning their event, with Mitchell's Island hot on their heals for second place," Dave said. On Friday (March 11), the BPS team travelled to Newcastle to compete at the regional level. Parent and supervisor for some of the students, Donna Partridge said it was close race. "First in the water, Riley Blanch lost his goggles on the dive, but he was able to keep pushing on," Donna said. "Hunter McKinley took to the water next followed by Saige Partridge, the youngest member on the team. "The relay team had a bit of a slow beginning but were quick to make up lost ground, moving from fifth place through to third. On the last leg, swum by Charlie Coombe, the team pushed up into second place to finish, this time, frustratingly, behind Mitchell's Island," she said. Although their swim times were a little slower compared to the zone meet, the team still qualified for the State carnival. The team, consisting of year four and year five students, head off to Homebush at the beginning of April to compete. "This will be a great experience for them and, with another year or two of schooling left, will hopefully only get even better for next year," Dave said.

