news, local-news,

Rainbow Bricks and Hallidays Point Public School P and C Association have once again joined forces for MidCoast Brickfest, a celebration of all things Lego. The event will be held in the hall at the Great Lakes College, Tuncurry campus, on Sunday, March 20 between 10am and 4pm. More than 20 exhibitors are travelling from across the Hunter region and the Central Coast to showcase their unique Lego creations for everyone to enjoy. There will be old favourites like the 10-table long City layout with working trams and trains along with many new builds. Attendees will have the chance to talk to the creators about their displays and see what can be done with a few Lego bricks and some imagination. The free build area on the day is sure to be a crowd favourite. There will also be retailers selling Lego parts, sets and other Lego merchandise. Refreshments will be available with a barbecue, cold drinks, coffee and cake stall operating on the day. The MidCoast Brickfest is an all ticketed, COVIDsafe event with staggered start times and limited numbers per session. Proceeds from this community event will support Hallidays Point Public School. Tickets are $7 a person or $25 a family. Book your tickets here: https://www.trybooking.com/BXGGF or find on Facebook at MidCoast Brickfest.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/48854651-043a-4f88-9ee7-4935ab89a15a.JPG/r0_183_4496_2723_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Brickfest in Tuncurry 2018 to 2019 | Photos