The difference between premium coffee and specialty coffee

A cup of coffee in the morning wakes up your soul. It gives you the energy to go about your day and patience to deal with your toddler's temper tantrums and office politics. When that caffeine kicks in, you feel rejuvenated and on top of the world.

A cup of coffee does all that and MORE. Would you be satisfied with a simple blend with no flavour and aroma?

Words like premium and gourmet are usually written on coffee packets to create a buzz. Imagine buying coffee that says "Premium Quality." Feeling excited, you pay a premium price for it, only to find out that it is too bitter and has a stale aftertaste.

All that money went down the drain because you believed the packaging. Similarly, you shouldn't buy premium coffee beans online that claim they are 100 percent pure. This so-called coffee would not even be drinkable.



So, why is premium coffee hailed by amateurs when you can buy speciality coffee? Let's find out:

What Is Specialty Coffee?

Specialty coffee is a specific descriptor. This coffee is tasted by three Q Graders, who evaluate the brew against set criteria. They score the coffee out of 100.

For example, if the coffee beans are under-ripe, have insect damage, are poorly framed or have been processed a lot, the coffee will be marked low. A coffee with positive attributes, such as flavour, body, acidity, aftertaste, and aroma, will be marked high. Specialty coffees are usually rated 80 or above. Coffees that are rated 90+ are rare to find and very expensive.

After graders give the coffee specialty status, it enters a different environment than the commodity coffees. The beans are bagged with information about their origin on the package, stored and transported carefully. Specialty coffee is usually bought directly by brewers.

What Is Premium Coffee?

The best way to describe premium coffee is slightly below best. It's just a meaningless descriptor and might refer to coffee that is priced high, single-origin coffee, or coffee with an improved package design. These beans have been roasted thoughtlessly, causing them to lose some of their quality. Hence, you should think twice before you buy premium coffee beans online.

Premium coffee receives a Grade 2 in green grading. Though the coffee's standard is similar to specialty coffee, it has 3 quakers with 0 to 8 defects. Due to its name, this coffee is allowed to have defects, which impacts the flavour of the beans. The cupping score range of this coffee is between 70 and 79.

You shouldn't conclude from these scores that premium coffee tastes terrible. Under the hands of a master roaster, you can get a delicious brew. However, many people prefer speciality coffee because it's worth the money.

The Lesser-Known Gourmet Coffee

You might have come across another contender in the market that goes by the name gourmet coffee. If premium coffee and specialty coffee hold such a high standard industry-wide, you probably think that gourmet coffee has the same reputation.

This term is just a marketing tactic. Coffee makers who cannot officially say premium or specialty use this term to entice coffee lovers. In other words, this is a low-grade coffee that is not worth buying.

Historically, this term described a culinary connoisseur. It simply means that the beverage or food in question took skill and time to create. You might have seen several food items with the word "gourmet" written on them. In the case of coffee, this blend is offered by larger chains.

If you spot a coffee package with this term, do a little research on the brand name and find out about their roasting practices. Is it worth buying a blend if the beans used in it don't hail from popular countries, such as Brazil or Ethiopia?

Most countries growing commercial coffee beans are also turning towards growing speciality coffee beans, with some exceptions. Colombia, Ethiopia, and Kenya are just some countries that are the leaders in producing specialty coffee.

In recent years, Guatemala and Panama have become known for their highly educated farmers, who are changing the game of specialty coffee. They might become strong contenders in the future and become a part of the coffee trade.

Now that you know how to spot the best coffee beans, you won't find any trouble reading the package. A small pack of speciality coffee costs around $40 and goes all the way up to $1,029. Coffees on the pricier end are country-specific, with limited cups sold every year.

