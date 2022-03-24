Jason reaches his bowls pinnacle

news, local-news,

After years of trying, Jason Cassidy has reached his pinnacle of bowls after being selected for the Zone 11 (Manning District) representative team. And he's been selected twice. He played the Dooker Eggert Shield in February at the Forster Bowling Club where Zone 11 defeated Zone 14 (North Coast) 106-90. After the match, Jason was selected to play in the Pat Geary Shield clash that was due to be played at Forster on March 5 and 6. However, the event was cancelled due to extreme weather and it's hoped to take place later this year. But Jason's not fazed. He's just happy to have finally been selected. To kick off the selection process, players opt to take part in a trial. Around 30 players tried out at the Taree Leagues Club earlier in the year and 12 were chosen to play the Dooker Eggert. From there, being chosen for the Pat Geary came down to how Jason performed in the shield encounter. Jason has been taking part in zone trials for the past 10 years, and this is the first year he's made the cut. "I was over the moon that I'd finally done it - I finally cracked it,' Jason said. He's no stranger to the sport, having played since he was 18. "A friend got me into it. He invited me to a gala night at Cardiff," Jason recalled. "From that night I was hooked. I went out and bought a set of bowls and I've been playing ever since." Before moving to Gloucester five years ago, he played in the Taree area for about 12 years. Playing in the Manning for so long meant he already knew a few of the Gloucester Bowling Club players. Since being in Gloucester, he's been wracking up the club titles, winning the major singles, pairs, mixed fours and for the past four years, the men's fours. He's also the president of the club and is a member of the board of directors. What he likes about bowls is the friendships and comradery. "You get to meet lots of people from other clubs and make good friends," he said. Jason plays at the grade two level, which is the highest in the zone. And he works hard on his game, playing at least once week in the Gloucester competition and practicing every afternoon for around 30 minutes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/89e1cd51-52f6-481b-804b-1930e1154ab7.JPG/r1133_1255_4400_3101_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg