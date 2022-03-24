news, local-news,

The Rookhurst Gloucester Hospital Auxiliary is at a crossroads. It needs new members with new ideas and fresh energy to keep this vital group going forward. This humble group has been working quietly in the background since 1955 raising money to buy operational equipment for Gloucester Hospital. And now, it runs the risk of folding as its membership dwindles and ages. The group has gone from having upwards of 20 members down to just four or five fully active ones. Discussions at their recent meetings have been around the future of the organisation. "We're all ageing and there aren't so many of us anymore," long time member, Judy Hopkins said. "If we close down, it'll be the hospital that misses out." Judy has been involved with the group since she was 15 years old. Her mother was the secretary of the Rookhurst Hospital Auxiliary, which was formed on September 14, 1955, only a few months after the Gloucester auxiliary formed on February 15, 1955. "They catered my 21st and my wedding," Judy said. Catering is one of the major fundraising activities undertaken by the auxiliary, with holiday raffles, Dutch auctions and a hospital lolly trolley also being main staples for raising funds. According to member Jean Holstein, the lolly trolley was always a hit in the aged care part of the Gloucester hospital prior to the service being transferred to the new Anglican Care facility. "We used to take the trolley around the whole hospital every Friday, but the aged care residents were the buyers," Jean smiled. "They would buy lollies for their grandchildren." Over the year, the two auxiliaries worked to raise money to buy items for the hospital - Rookhurst covering the country and Gloucester covering the town. In October 1966, Gloucester auxiliary's membership had diminished, so the two united. They have raised more than $300,000 since inception and the funds have been used to purchased thousands of items including beds, electric beds, x-ray beds, instrument trolleys, cardiac monitors and specialised chairs. "They give us a list of things they need and they let us select what items we want to purchase," Jean explained. "This is why you join, to help people in the hospital." RELATED: Dutch auction raises funds for Gloucester hospital The auxiliary members are just doing what they can to make a patient's stay at the hospital more comfortable, and they live by their motto, 'Let us hold high the lamp of service for the welfare of our hospital.' But the reality is, this group has made a substantial difference to the level of care provided at Gloucester hospital. The equipment they purchase doesn't just to add to the comfort of the patients, it allows the staff to work with newer, more modern equipment. According to Gloucester hospital's Health Service Manager, Wade Smith the auxiliary is a key part of the hospital. "They have provided invaluable support to the hospital over the years, allowing the hospital to support the comfort and care of patients and carers," Wade explained. "The hospital auxiliary has always been there to assist. Over the years they have fundraised for both essential medical equipment and also the items that provided comfort to patients and families and enhance the hospital experience. "The auxiliary continues to support Gloucester hospital, most recently with the purchase of updated recliner chairs for Roma Ward and and updated cardiac monitor for the emergency department. "These fundraising efforts allow the community to have better facilities and equipment which may otherwise be out of reach for the local health budget," he said. Although this group of women don't like to draw attention to the work they do, nor are they looking for accolades for the equipment they've purchased, they do recognise that they need help. According to Judy, they aren't just looking for new volunteers, they are looking for people who can help shape the future of the organisation. To get involved, contact Judy on 0437 390 704.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/81f8b1e0-805c-41bb-8ee7-7af06fefadcd.JPG/r402_760_5499_3640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg