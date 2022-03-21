Hot day and hot play at the bowling club

news, local-news,

A good roll up of 32 players for men's bowls on Thursday (March 17) an extremely warm autumn day at the Gloucester Bowling Club. The hot day took its toll on one of our senior players, Jim Whittaker, forcing him to retire after about seven ends. Thankfully after he got into the cool clubhouse and had a few refreshments, he came good. A big thank you to Harry Cox, who pulled out of the same game to be with Jim to make the triples game a pairs game. We have had some big scores in the past but the super team and money winners on the day, of Mark Groves, Luis Urby and John Andrews might be hard to beat. The runners up score would have won on any other day. The other big winner on the day was the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, compliments of two players with their number of wrong bias's bowled. A big welcome to Richard Webb from Manila Bowling Club. Results were: Mark Groves, Luis Urby and John Andrews beat Rob Bowden, Tony Tersteeg and Bob Chalmers 32-8 (20+24); Noel Cook, Paul Sheridan and Neville Atkins beat Dennis Bartlett, Tom Allardice and Robert Hayes 26-8 (19+18); Norm McLeod and Jason Cassidy beat Grahame Turnbull and Mike Sheely 28-17 (18+11); Bruce Fraser, Vic Hebblewhite and Kevin Everett beat Denver Webb, Gary Spokes and Richard Webb 23-19 (17+4); Jim McIntosh and Peter Sansom beat David Hjorth and Alec Laurie 20-16 (17+4); Jim Whittaker, Terry Davies and Stephen Hurworth beat Harry Cox, Steve Kriss and Andrew Henderson 19-19 (12+10) on a count back. The interrupted mixed pairs quarter final match from last weekend was finished off on Friday (March 18), with Terry and Pat coming out victors in a nail biting match which went down to the last end. Good to see Pat back on her feet and recovered from her turn. A special mention to Di and Joe for their sportsmanship shown last weekend. Results were: Pat West and Terry Davies beat Di Lockwood and Joe Pfeifer 17-16 Saturday 19/3/22 Mixed Bowls. There was a small field of 15 mixed bowls on Saturday 9March 19) with two new players to the fold. A big welcome to Cassie Wallace, and her sister Bron Kendringa. The money winners, scoring a six on the last end, were Max Stevens, Joy Hurworth and Jill Everett. Results were: Max Stevens, Joy Hurworth and Jill Everett beat Max Stevens (Max played as a swinger), Dennis Bartlett and Jean Holstein 18-16 (12+2); Cassie Wallace, Judy Sheely and Stephen Hurworth beat Bron Kendringa, Di Lockwood and Joe Pfiefer 21-15 (11+6); Bruce Fraser and Steve Kriss beat Ell Fraser and Del Buckton 13-10 (11+3). Congratulations to our champion Pennants Grade 7 team on winning the Zone 11 Pennants. They head south to Warilla next weekend representing Zone 11 to play in the State Championships. From all at the club and the town, we wish you luck. The players representing or have represented Grade 7 are: Nico Duynhoven, Mike Sheely, Rob Heininger, Kevin Everett, George Wisemantel, Robert Hayes, Garry Moss, Steven Higgins, Peter Jones, Brian Holstein, Graham Turnbull, Mark Groves, Kevin Burley, Vic Hebblewhite, Gordon Pritchard, Ken Bryant and Mark Blanch. Manager Jason Cassidy and coach Joe Pfeifer. Good luck, boys.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/80c7dce8-5cd0-4f37-b80b-d90eb4fd627b.jpg/r0_27_2189_1264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg