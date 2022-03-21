Golf course wins after prolonged wet

news, local-news,

The Gloucester Veterans Golf Club made a welcome return on Tuesday (March 15) after a forced two-week furlough due to persistent rain rendering the course unplayable. The small field found the going tough with course playing all carry and affording little run if any making it a very long course on the day. Something that no doubt affected the quality of the golf overall or was it simply the lack of practice. The event was an Individual Stroke and Putting competition sponsored by Margaret and Graham Hjorth. The winner was Max Shepherd whose stroke score was 77 five strokes above handicap par. Next was Trevor Sharp in the runner up spot with 78 although he needed a count back to separate his score from the field and the ball winners headed by Roy Crichton 78, followed by Bill Murray and Mark Stone 79. Tony Burnet, Peter Sate, Phil Hawkins and Ken Kelly were next with the last balls on offer each scoring 81. The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 6th and 15th holes was won by Trevor Sharp whose tee shot landed 532 cm from home. The putting competition was won by Ken Kelly with an incredible 24 putts leaving one to wonder what he did with the rest of his game that day! On Tuesday March 22, there is a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford sponsored by Sally Higgins and Dale Rabbett. The following Tuesday there is an Individual Stableford sponsored by Mike Howard.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9zPaDSpi6rpLXUNaDJcfN/0d95384b-e8a9-4aff-8aa2-77fd9f047044.jpg/r339_0_3824_1969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg